Here’s What We Think About Prime Securities Limited’s (NSE:PRIMESECU) CEO Pay

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

N. Jayakumar became the CEO of Prime Securities Limited (NSE:PRIMESECU) in 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Prime Securities

How Does N. Jayakumar’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Prime Securities Limited has a market capitalization of ₹1.1b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹13m. (This is based on the year to 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹13m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that N. Jayakumar receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Prime Securities Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Prime Securities has changed from year to year.

NSEI:PRIMESECU CEO Compensation, February 19th 2019 More

Is Prime Securities Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Prime Securities Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 8.2% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 23%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. There’s no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn’t sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that earnings per share has gone backwards over three years. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Prime Securities Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 919% over three years, Prime Securities Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Prime Securities Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

However, we can’t argue with the strong returns to shareholders, over the same time period. Considering this, shareholders are probably not too worried about the CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Prime Securities.