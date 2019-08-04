What We Think Of Public Joint Stock Company RussNeft’s (MCX:RNFT) Investment Potential

Today we'll look at Public Joint Stock Company RussNeft (MCX:RNFT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for RussNeft:

0.14 = RUруб29b ÷ (RUруб253b - RUруб51b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, RussNeft has an ROCE of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for RussNeft

Does RussNeft Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, RussNeft's ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Oil and Gas industry. Separate from how RussNeft stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Our data shows that RussNeft currently has an ROCE of 14%, compared to its ROCE of 6.0% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how RussNeft's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

MISX:RNFT Past Revenue and Net Income, August 4th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note RussNeft could be considered a cyclical business. If RussNeft is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How RussNeft's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

RussNeft has total assets of RUруб253b and current liabilities of RUруб51b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On RussNeft's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with RussNeft's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. You might be able to find a better investment than RussNeft. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).