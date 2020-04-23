What We Think Of Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali’s (MCX:URKA) Investment Potential

Today we'll look at Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali (MCX:URKA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Uralkali:

0.18 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$9.2b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Uralkali has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Uralkali Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Uralkali's ROCE is fairly close to the Chemicals industry average of 16%. Regardless of where Uralkali sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Uralkali's past growth compares to other companies.

MISX:URKA Past Revenue and Net Income April 23rd 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Uralkali has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Uralkali's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Uralkali has total assets of US$9.2b and current liabilities of US$1.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 21% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Uralkali's ROCE

With that in mind, Uralkali's ROCE appears pretty good. There might be better investments than Uralkali out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

