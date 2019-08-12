We Think QEX Logistics (NZSE:QEX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, QEX Logistics Limited (NZSE:QEX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for QEX Logistics

How Much Debt Does QEX Logistics Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 QEX Logistics had NZ$4.65m of debt, an increase on NZ$2.32m, over one year. On the flip side, it has NZ$979.0k in cash leading to net debt of about NZ$3.67m.

NZSE:QEX Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

How Strong Is QEX Logistics's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, QEX Logistics had liabilities of NZ$7.02m due within 12 months, and liabilities of NZ$55.0k due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of NZ$979.0k and NZ$6.26m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has NZ$160.0k more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that QEX Logistics's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the NZ$44.6m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

QEX Logistics has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.1. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 10.3 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that QEX Logistics has boosted its EBIT by 60%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is QEX Logistics's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.