Here’s What We Think About Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited’s (NSE:RATNAMANI) CEO Pay

In 2003 Prakash Sanghvi was appointed CEO of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (NSE:RATNAMANI). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Prakash Sanghvi’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited has a market cap of ₹41b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹102m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹15m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹14b to ₹57b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹22m.

It would therefore appear that Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited pays Prakash Sanghvi more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has changed over time.

Is Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited Growing?

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 5.5% a year, over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 25% over the last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

Has Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 87% over three years, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been great, though we might have liked stronger business growth. So, considering these tasty returns, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Ratnamani Metals & Tubes insiders are buying or selling shares.

