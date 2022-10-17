We Think Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Recce Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Recce Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$12m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$9.1m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 15 months from June 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Recce Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Recce Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of AU$3.1m last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. With the cash burn rate up 14% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Recce Pharmaceuticals due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Recce Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Recce Pharmaceuticals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Recce Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of AU$9.1m is about 7.7% of its AU$118m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Recce Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Recce Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Recce Pharmaceuticals' situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Recce Pharmaceuticals (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

