We Think Recticel (EBR:REC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Recticel SA/NV (EBR:REC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Recticel Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Recticel had €106.6m of debt in December 2018, down from €145.1m, one year before. On the flip side, it has €39.7m in cash leading to net debt of about €66.9m.

ENXTBR:REC Historical Debt, August 12th 2019

A Look At Recticel's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Recticel had liabilities of €341.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €131.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €39.7m as well as receivables valued at €170.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €262.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €400.2m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Recticel's net debt is only 0.83 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 19.5 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Recticel saw its EBIT drop by 2.4% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Recticel can strengthen its balance sheet over time.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Recticel reported free cash flow worth 14% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.