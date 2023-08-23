If you think renting is tough, try being a young person with a mortgage

Good news for renters. Well, not actual good news for renters. There never is. Landlords continue to sell up, further depleting the supply. Rents are still rising, competition for spots is sharp and there remains little incentive for landlords to be scrupulous. One part of the Government announces grand plans to build more houses, only to be blocked by Nimbys.

No, the rental market remains awful, particularly for the young and single, obliged to live in expensive cities and forced to share with strangers.

All the same, renters may find a morsel of consolation in the fact that things are increasingly difficult for mortgage holders, too. After 14 consecutive interest-rate rises, borrowers are being whacked with ever-larger bills.

Some are falling into negative equity. A friend of mine had renegotiated a two-year deal during the lowest interest rates of the pandemic. It has just run out, and the monthly repayments have doubled to more than £2,000.

Barring a huge and surprising increase in his income, he is faced with an awkward choice: take in housemates, not what he planned in his mid-30s; move out and let the whole thing; or sell up.

A new report from Halifax found that homeowners in London and the South East are spending half their income on mortgage repayments. The average first-time buyer deposit in London is £144,500.

Another report this week, from Zoopla, found that mortgages are now more expensive than renting, for the first time in 13 years. For a first-time buyer on a 15 per cent deposit, the average monthly repayment is £1,285, compared to average monthly rent of £1,163. Having abstemiously foregone the avocados and flat whites – and leant on the kindness of older relatives – for long enough to buy somewhere, young owners now face the prospect of being stuck in a property whose value is falling while their repayments rise.

Property has performed so well as an asset in recent decades that almost nobody under 50 has any idea that owning can come with risk as well as reward. But older generations, such as those who lived through the crash of the early Nineties, remember it well.

In a less imbalanced market, renting would be a more appealing alternative to ownership, more flexible and with fewer obligations, and the option of hightailing it to Mexico if Ulez proves too unbearable.

Landlords would be scrapping for business, competing to offer personal care and low-low rents.

This may yet come to pass, but nobody should be holding their breath. Most experts predict house prices will fall, although they will remain wildly expensive compared to income. There remain plenty of other advantages to owning.

Meanwhile, SpareRoom, the flatshare site, reported that the ratio of people looking for a room compared to rooms available fell year-on-on-year. The number of active renters in the UK fell, but only slightly.

The market will be barmy until there is a meaningful level of new building, but in the near and medium term the lines may be shifting. For the past couple of decades, the young have been bifurcated between those who have had enough family help – or in rare cases a high-paying job – to buy somewhere, and renters squeezed at every turn.

As interest rates make things trickier for owners, they can team up with renters to fight their common enemy: mortgage-free, long-lived, triple-lock having, free public transport-riding pensioners. Much healthier.

