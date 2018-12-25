Here’s What We Think About Retail Estates N.V.’s (EBR:RET) CEO Pay

In 1998 Jan De Nys was appointed CEO of Retail Estates N.V. (EBR:RET). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Retail Estates

How Does Jan De Nys’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Retail Estates N.V. is worth €867m, and total annual CEO compensation is €394k. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €280k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €350m to €1.4b. The median total CEO compensation was €452k.

So Jan De Nys receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Retail Estates, below.

ENXTBR:RET CEO Compensation December 25th 18 More

Is Retail Estates N.V. Growing?

Retail Estates N.V. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 2.1% a year, over the last three years It achieved revenue growth of 25% over the last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And, while modest, the earnings per share growth is noticeable. So while performance isn’t amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Retail Estates N.V. Been A Good Investment?

Retail Estates N.V. has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 7.4%, over three years. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Jan De Nys is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We think many would like to see better growth. While the CEO may not be underpaid, we don’t think the pay is too generous either. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Retail Estates (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might prefer examine intently this intuitive graph showing past earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



