We Think Rieter Holding (VTX:RIEN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Rieter Holding AG (VTX:RIEN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Rieter Holding

What Is Rieter Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Rieter Holding had CHF125.0m of debt, an increase on CHF107.0m, over one year. But it also has CHF222.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CHF97.6m net cash.

SWX:RIEN Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

How Strong Is Rieter Holding's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Rieter Holding had liabilities of CHF277.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CHF226.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CHF222.6m and CHF101.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CHF180.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Rieter Holding has a market capitalization of CHF623.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Rieter Holding also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Rieter Holding's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 49% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Rieter Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Rieter Holding has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Rieter Holding recorded free cash flow worth 53% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.