We Think Rudrabhishek Enterprises (NSE:REPL) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (NSE:REPL) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Rudrabhishek Enterprises's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Rudrabhishek Enterprises had ₹25.0k of debt at March 2019, down from ₹9.29m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds ₹59.6m in cash, so it actually has ₹59.6m net cash.

A Look At Rudrabhishek Enterprises's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Rudrabhishek Enterprises had liabilities of ₹100.3m due within a year, and liabilities of ₹8.60m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹59.6m and ₹343.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast ₹294.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Rudrabhishek Enterprises has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Rudrabhishek Enterprises boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Rudrabhishek Enterprises grew its EBIT by 105% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Rudrabhishek Enterprises will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Rudrabhishek Enterprises may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Rudrabhishek Enterprises burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Rudrabhishek Enterprises has ₹60m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 105% over the last year. So is Rudrabhishek Enterprises's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Rudrabhishek Enterprises, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.