We Think Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Rush Enterprises

What Is Rush Enterprises's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Rush Enterprises had US$1.93b of debt, an increase on US$1.53b, over one year. However, it also had US$111.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.82b.

NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is Rush Enterprises's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Rush Enterprises had liabilities of US$1.70b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$718.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$111.3m as well as receivables valued at US$242.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.06b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$1.38b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Rush Enterprises has net debt to EBITDA of 4.4 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. But the high interest coverage of 9.3 suggests it can easily service that debt. It is well worth noting that Rush Enterprises's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 35% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Rush Enterprises's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.