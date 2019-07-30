We Think Samson Holding (HKG:531) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Samson Holding Ltd. (HKG:531) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Samson Holding

What Is Samson Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Samson Holding had US$203.0m of debt, up from US$43.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$216.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$13.3m.

SEHK:531 Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Samson Holding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Samson Holding had liabilities of US$294.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.21m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$216.3m as well as receivables valued at US$123.6m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$44.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Samson Holding has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Samson Holding has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, Samson Holding's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 59% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Samson Holding will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Samson Holding has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Samson Holding reported free cash flow worth 5.0% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.