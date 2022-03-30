We Think Scales (NZSE:SCL) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Scales Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Scales had debt of NZ$38.4m at the end of December 2021, a reduction from NZ$55.6m over a year. But on the other hand it also has NZ$120.4m in cash, leading to a NZ$82.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Scales' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Scales had liabilities of NZ$57.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of NZ$137.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had NZ$120.4m in cash and NZ$28.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by NZ$45.4m.

Of course, Scales has a market capitalization of NZ$703.4m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Scales boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Scales grew its EBIT by 17% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Scales can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Scales may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Scales recorded free cash flow worth 72% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Scales's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of NZ$82.0m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of NZ$23m, being 72% of its EBIT. So we don't think Scales's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Scales that you should be aware of.

