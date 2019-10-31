We Think Selan Exploration Technology (NSE:SELAN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Selan Exploration Technology Limited (NSE:SELAN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Selan Exploration Technology's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Selan Exploration Technology had debt of ₹5.10m, up from ₹4.52m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds ₹1.49b in cash, so it actually has ₹1.48b net cash.

A Look At Selan Exploration Technology's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Selan Exploration Technology had liabilities of ₹66.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹558.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.49b as well as receivables valued at ₹215.0m due within 12 months. So it actually has ₹1.08b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Selan Exploration Technology's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Succinctly put, Selan Exploration Technology boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Selan Exploration Technology has increased its EBIT by 4.0% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Selan Exploration Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Selan Exploration Technology has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Selan Exploration Technology actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.