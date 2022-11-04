We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Accent Group Limited's (ASX:AX1) CEO For Now

Despite Accent Group Limited's (ASX:AX1) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings growth has not grown to investors' expectations, suggesting that there could be other factors at play driving the share price. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 10 November 2022. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Daniel Agostinelli Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Accent Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$837m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$2.7m over the year to June 2022. Notably, that's a decrease of 30% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is AU$1.38m, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from AU$312m to AU$1.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was AU$1.4m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Accent Group Limited pays Daniel Agostinelli north of the industry median. What's more, Daniel Agostinelli holds AU$28m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$1.4m AU$1.2m 52% Other AU$1.3m AU$2.6m 48% Total Compensation AU$2.7m AU$3.8m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 48% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 52% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between Accent Group and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Accent Group Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Accent Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 17% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 14% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. There's no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn't sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that EPS has gone backwards over three years. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Accent Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Accent Group Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 12% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Despite the positive returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about whether these returns will continue. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Accent Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

