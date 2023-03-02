We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For CleanSpark, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO For Now

Key Insights

CleanSpark will host its Annual General Meeting on 8th of March

CEO Zach Bradford's total compensation includes salary of US$500.0k

The total compensation is 1,906% higher than the average for the industry

CleanSpark's total shareholder return over the past three years was 1.2% while its EPS grew by 84% over the past three years

Performance at CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has been reasonably good and CEO Zach Bradford has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 8th of March, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing CleanSpark, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, CleanSpark, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$201m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$27m over the year to September 2022. That's a notable increase of 79% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$500k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the American Software industry with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.3m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that CleanSpark, Inc. pays Zach Bradford north of the industry median. What's more, Zach Bradford holds US$2.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$500k US$500k 2% Other US$27m US$15m 98% Total Compensation US$27m US$15m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 9% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 91% is other remuneration. Investors may find it interesting that CleanSpark paid a marginal salary to Zach Bradford, over the past year, focusing on non-salary compensation instead. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

CleanSpark, Inc.'s Growth

CleanSpark, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 84% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 65%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has CleanSpark, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 1.2% over three years, CleanSpark, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

CleanSpark prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for CleanSpark you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Important note: CleanSpark is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

