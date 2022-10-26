We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited's (NZSE:NZO) CEO For Now

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Shareholders of New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (NZSE:NZO) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 01 November 2022. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Check out our latest analysis for New Zealand Oil & Gas

How Does Total Compensation For Andrew Jefferies Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$99m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth NZ$902k over the year to June 2022. That's just a smallish increase of 7.9% on last year. In particular, the salary of NZ$642.4k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under NZ$347m, the reported median total CEO compensation was NZ$417k. This suggests that Andrew Jefferies is paid more than the median for the industry.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

NZ$642k

NZ$593k

71%

Other

NZ$259k

NZ$243k

29%

Total Compensation

NZ$902k

NZ$836k

100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 53% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 47% is other remuneration. New Zealand Oil & Gas is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 23% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 133%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -36% over three years, New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 4 warning signs for New Zealand Oil & Gas (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • The Fed is slammed with a 'trilemma' of problems and will slow rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian says

    The Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • 2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.

  • ARK's Cathie Wood Bought $100K Worth of Bitcoin Years Ago at $250 and Has Never Sold It

    Wood made a personal bet on bitcoin and still holds the cryptocurrency, she said on a podcast.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • Dave Ramsey Says Your Car Could Cost You $10 Million -- and He May Be Right

    The answer to that question is definitely no. Unfortunately, many people are giving up that much money, thanks to their vehicles -- at least according to finance expert Dave Ramsey. Here's what Ramsey has to say about why your vehicle could come at such a steep price. Ramsey warned that your vehicle could cost you millions of dollars as a result of the opportunity cost associated with always having a car payment.

  • 3 Big-Time Passive Income Stocks to Consider Loading Up On During the Bear Market

    Bear markets can be an opportunity for those with cash sitting on the sidelines. With stock prices falling more than 20%, dividend yields are surging. Three high-quality companies currently offering big-time dividend yields because of the bear market are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Surging. Here’s Why and What Happens Next.

    It started with a rally alongside stocks, but Bitcoin's massive move higher is largely due to traders covering ill-timed bets against the crypto market.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Knocked-Down Prices

    Scooping up shares of these fast-growing businesses on the dip could do wonders for your portfolio over time.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year as high inflation forced consumers to cut their spending on big-ticket items. Thankfully for investors, Nvidia is no one-trick pony.

  • This Growth Stock Is Down 90%, but Is It a Buy Now?

    High inflation has prompted the Federal Reserve to aggressively hike interest rates, often 75 basis points at a time, triple the more typical 25-basis-point move. Inflation and interest rate hikes have put pressure on consumers' spending power, in turn forcing companies to cut their marketing budgets as they prepare to earn lesser returns on their investments. Snap stock fell a whopping 28% last Friday after the company reported its third-quarter financial results.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Soar by 40.3% to 62.1%, According to Wall Street

    Has the market's dramatic collapse in 2022 made you uncomfortable about buying stocks right now? The Nasdaq Composite index, which is loaded with growth and tech stocks, has lost 31% of its value this year. Unfavorable macroeconomic factors might put some speed bumps in front of these three stocks, but their underlying businesses have what they need to keep growing.

  • China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term

    The evaporation in wealth came as investors fear President Xi Jinping's top-down management of the economy will continue to weigh on the economy.