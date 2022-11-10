We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd's (ASX:MCE) CEO For Now

Shareholders of Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 17 November 2022. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$28m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$651k for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 13% above last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$372.7k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$310m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$509k. From this we gather that Aaron Begley is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Aaron Begley directly owns AU$1.4m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$373k AU$392k 57% Other AU$278k AU$181k 43% Total Compensation AU$651k AU$573k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 46% of total compensation represents salary and 54% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Matrix Composites & Engineering pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd's Growth

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd's earnings per share (EPS) grew 5.3% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 62% over the last year.

It's hard to interpret the strong revenue growth as anything other than a positive. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. We wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Few Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -52% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) in Matrix Composites & Engineering we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

