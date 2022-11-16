We Think Shareholders May Consider Being More Generous With Chalice Mining Limited's (ASX:CHN) CEO Compensation Package

The decent performance at Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the AGM coming up on 23 November 2022. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Alex Dorsch Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Chalice Mining Limited has a market capitalization of AU$1.8b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.2m for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 36% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$478k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between AU$1.5b and AU$4.7b had a median total CEO compensation of AU$1.7m. In other words, Chalice Mining pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Alex Dorsch directly owns AU$33m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$478k AU$336k 42% Other AU$672k AU$508k 58% Total Compensation AU$1.2m AU$844k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 60% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 40% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Chalice Mining allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Chalice Mining Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Chalice Mining Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 21% per year. Its revenue is up 22% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Chalice Mining Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Chalice Mining Limited for providing a total return of 2,852% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) in Chalice Mining we think you should know about.

