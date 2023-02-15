We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Tiger Brands Limited's (JSE:TBS) CEO Compensation

Despite strong share price growth of 41% for Tiger Brands Limited (JSE:TBS) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 21 February 2023. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Noel Doyle Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Tiger Brands Limited has a market capitalization of R33b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R10m for the year to September 2022. That's a fairly small increase of 3.3% over the previous year. Notably, the salary which is R8.88m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar companies from the South African Food industry with market caps ranging from R18b to R57b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was R6.8m. This suggests that Noel Doyle is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Noel Doyle holds R2.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary R8.9m R8.6m 86% Other R1.5m R1.4m 14% Total Compensation R10m R10m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 49% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 51% is other remuneration. Tiger Brands is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Tiger Brands Limited's Growth Numbers

Tiger Brands Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 11% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 9.9% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Tiger Brands Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Tiger Brands Limited for providing a total return of 41% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Tiger Brands that investors should look into moving forward.

