We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Tiger Brands Limited's (JSE:TBS) CEO Compensation

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Despite strong share price growth of 41% for Tiger Brands Limited (JSE:TBS) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 21 February 2023. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Check out our latest analysis for Tiger Brands

How Does Total Compensation For Noel Doyle Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Tiger Brands Limited has a market capitalization of R33b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R10m for the year to September 2022. That's a fairly small increase of 3.3% over the previous year. Notably, the salary which is R8.88m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar companies from the South African Food industry with market caps ranging from R18b to R57b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was R6.8m. This suggests that Noel Doyle is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Noel Doyle holds R2.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

R8.9m

R8.6m

86%

Other

R1.5m

R1.4m

14%

Total Compensation

R10m

R10m

100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 49% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 51% is other remuneration. Tiger Brands is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at Tiger Brands Limited's Growth Numbers

Tiger Brands Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 11% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 9.9% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Tiger Brands Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Tiger Brands Limited for providing a total return of 41% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Tiger Brands that investors should look into moving forward.

Switching gears from Tiger Brands, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • China Bolsters Liquidity Support to Meet Loan Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank added more cash into the financial system to meet a rapid, post-Covid Zero rebound in loan demand, while keeping its key policy rate steady for now as the economic recovery takes shape.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to Flo

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 technology index plunged by 33% in 2022, and we saw far steeper declines in many individual stocks. While nobody knows for sure what the market will do next in the short term, we do have the benefit of 37 years' worth of data on the Nasdaq-100. The index is off to a hot start to 2023 with a 13% gain, so there's every chance a new bull run might be around the corner and it's not too late to buy quality technology stocks at a discount.

  • Starbucks CEO declines to appear at U.S. Senate hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz declined an invitation from 11 senators to testify on March 9 on the coffee company's compliance with federal labor law, according to a letter seen by Reuters late on Tuesday. Last week, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs a committee on labor issues, and 10 other members of the committee asked Schultz to answer by Feb. 14 whether he would take part. Schultz, who re-joined Starbucks as interim CEO in April 2022, will "fully transition" out of the role next month, said Starbucks acting executive vice president and general counsel Zabrina Jenkins in the letter.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • This Industry Will Be Worth $14 Trillion by 2027, Says Ark Invest -- Here's the Stock to Buy Now

    The future of ride-hailing is autonomous vehicles, and it's set for a growth explosion, according to the tech-focused firm.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top Stock Picks for 2023

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Jim Cramer’s top stock picks for 2023. To skip our detailed analysis of the market’s current condition, you can go directly to see Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2023. According to a CNBC article published this February, Cramer believes that the Federal Reserve […]

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today (and It's Not Even Close)

    Passive income is easily my favorite aspect of investing. It's why I love dividend stocks so much. Not only can I earn reliable income, but the money I make can grow over time thanks to dividend increases.

  • 1 Stock I Own and Will Buy More of No Matter What Happens With the Stock Market

    Last year was a hard one for investors. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 19% and 33%, respectively, in 2022, marking their worst annual performances since 2008, when the global economy was being ravaged by the Great Recession. After posting a stellar annual revenue gain of 41% in 2021, Alphabet hit the brakes in 2022, increasing overall sales by only 9.8% for the year.

  • These 2 Cloud Stocks Could Be Headed Into the Stratosphere

    Stock index futures were mixed early Monday morning, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) looked as though it might put in the best performance. Nasdaq futures were up almost half a percent as of 8 a.m. ET. Cloud computing has been a high-growth area for several years, but shareholders have had to come to grips with the possibility of slowing expansion as economists worry about a possible recession.

  • This Hot Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Set to Soar Higher After Posting Terrific Growth

    A solid earnings report, impressive guidance, and a massive catalyst could help this tech stock sustain its healthy momentum.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Plug Power Inc.'s...

  • The 6-Month T-Bill Breaches 5%. It Hasn’t Been This High Since 2007.

    The rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills surpassed 5% on Tuesday, meaning investors can earn even more on their short-term cash.

  • 11 High Growth Utility Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 high growth utility stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 High Growth Utility Stocks to Buy. The US utilities industry in 2023 aims to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy or safe water to customers, but face challenges in balancing […]

  • 'You should be terrified': A TikToker went viral for explaining why anyone in the US making less than $25/hour is in serious trouble. He has a point. But you can prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is making the most of the resurgence in growth stock investing. The CEO, founder, and chief investment officer of Ark Invest made some portfolio moves to kick off the new trading week, and she's not afraid to show her receipts. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).

  • Warren Buffett owns a little-known stock portfolio worth nearly $6 billion. These are the portfolio's top 10 stock holdings.

    The portfolio is managed by New England Asset Management, which was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 1998 through its $22 billion General Re buyout.