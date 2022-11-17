We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited's (JSE:AIP) CEO Compensation

In the past three years, the share price of Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited (JSE:AIP) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 22 November 2022 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Andy Hall Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of R8.1b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R15m for the year to June 2022. That's a notable increase of 24% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at R6.2m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between R3.4b and R14b had a median total CEO compensation of R9.7m. This suggests that Andy Hall is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Andy Hall directly owns R1.1m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary R6.2m R5.4m 40% Other R9.2m R7.0m 60% Total Compensation R15m R12m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 49% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 51% of the pie. Adcock Ingram Holdings pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 6.1% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

We would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And, while modest, the EPS growth is noticeable. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 4.1% over three years, some Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Adcock Ingram Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

