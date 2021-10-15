We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase The Alumasc Group plc's (LON:ALU) CEO Compensation

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

CEO G. Hooper has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 21 October 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

See our latest analysis for Alumasc Group

Comparing The Alumasc Group plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that The Alumasc Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£82m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£565k for the year to June 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 61% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£274k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£146m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was UK£233k. This suggests that G. Hooper is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, G. Hooper directly owns UK£2.0m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component

2021

2020

Proportion (2021)

Salary

UK£274k

UK£271k

48%

Other

UK£291k

UK£81k

52%

Total Compensation

UK£565k

UK£352k

100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 66% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 34% of the pie. Alumasc Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at The Alumasc Group plc's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, The Alumasc Group plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 24% per year. Its revenue is up 19% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has The Alumasc Group plc Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 106%, over three years, would leave most The Alumasc Group plc shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Alumasc Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Third energy supplier collapses this week

    Rishi Sunak delays business rates reform Bank of England official urges against ‘self-defeating’ rate rises FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc; Wall Street rallies 1pc on strong bank profits Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain’s Covid record is not the global horror story some wish to believe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • 'The most powerful person who's ever walked the face of the earth': How Mark Zuckerberg's stranglehold on Facebook could put the company at risk

    Mark Zuckerberg's "unilateral control" was a key topic for lawmakers at a whistleblower hearing this month. Experts say it's a risk for shareholders.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Could Outperform the Market Over the Next Decade

    Finding companies that can grow for decades is a path to market-crushing returns. As I look at the growth stock landscape, there are two companies that stand out as unstoppable leaders in their industries: spatial data company Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR), and freelance leader Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR). Let's find out a bit more about these two growth stocks and how they might do over the next decade.

  • These 3 Stocks Have More Than Doubled Over the Past Two Years. Can They Do It Again?

    What makes the stock market different than most speculative investments is that there tends to be a lot more security attached to a company's performance. When you buy a share of a company with a trove of cash, great management, and a novel idea, you're giving the company a vote of confidence in the future. If a stock price doubled in the past, it doesn't mean it will in the future.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer Through 2022

    Below are three cannabis stocks that not only have good long-term prospects, but should also do well (or continue doing well) for the next year or so. Three Fool contributors believe GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG), AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) are poised to make you richer through 2022 and beyond. Eric Volkman (GrowGeneration): There aren't many pick-and-shovel stocks associated with the marijuana industry, which is only one of several reasons to buy GrowGeneration.