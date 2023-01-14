We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Northern Technologies International Corporation's (NASDAQ:NTIC) CEO Compensation

In the past three years, the share price of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. Per share earnings growth is also lacking, despite revenue growth. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 20 January 2023 and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. Here's why we think shareholders should hold off on a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For G. Lynch Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Northern Technologies International Corporation has a market capitalization of US$121m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$890k for the year to August 2022. That's a notable decrease of 16% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$470.2k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the American Chemicals industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$618k. Hence, we can conclude that G. Lynch is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, G. Lynch also holds US$1.3m worth of Northern Technologies International stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$470k US$435k 53% Other US$420k US$623k 47% Total Compensation US$890k US$1.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 16% of total compensation represents salary and 84% is other remuneration. Northern Technologies International is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Northern Technologies International Corporation's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Northern Technologies International Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 23% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 23%.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Northern Technologies International Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 7.3% for the shareholders, Northern Technologies International Corporation would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The returns to shareholders is disappointing along with lack of earnings growth, which goes some way in explaining the poor returns. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan is in line with their expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 2 warning signs for Northern Technologies International (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

