We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Pact Group Holdings Ltd's (ASX:PGH) CEO Compensation

Shareholders of Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 16 November 2022. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Pact Group Holdings Ltd's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Pact Group Holdings Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$475m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$2.0m for the year to June 2022. That's a notable decrease of 34% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$1.25m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from AU$306m to AU$1.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was AU$772k. Hence, we can conclude that Sanjay Dayal is remunerated higher than the industry median.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$1.3m AU$1.2m 64% Other AU$712k AU$1.8m 36% Total Compensation AU$2.0m AU$3.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 64% of total compensation represents salary and 36% is other remuneration. Pact Group Holdings is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd's Growth

Pact Group Holdings Ltd has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 56% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 4.3% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Pact Group Holdings Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Few Pact Group Holdings Ltd shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -40% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Pact Group Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

