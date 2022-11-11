We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Bio-Gene Technology Limited's (ASX:BGT) CEO Compensation

Shareholders of Bio-Gene Technology Limited (ASX:BGT) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. In addition, the company's per-share earnings growth is not looking good, despite growing revenues. In light of this performance, shareholders will have a chance to question the board in the upcoming AGM on 18 November 2022, where they can impact on future company performance by voting on resolutions, including executive compensation. Here's our take on why we think shareholders might be hesitant about approving a raise at the moment.

Comparing Bio-Gene Technology Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Bio-Gene Technology Limited has a market capitalization of AU$22m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$662k for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 31% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$318k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$304m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$351k. This suggests that Richard Jagger is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Richard Jagger holds AU$514k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$318k AU$281k 48% Other AU$344k AU$226k 52% Total Compensation AU$662k AU$507k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 60% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 40% of the pie. Bio-Gene Technology pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Bio-Gene Technology Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Bio-Gene Technology Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.6% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 612% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bio-Gene Technology Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 17% over three years, some Bio-Gene Technology Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The returns to shareholders is disappointing along with lack of earnings growth, which goes some way in explaining the poor returns. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 5 warning signs for Bio-Gene Technology (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

