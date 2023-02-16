We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Dipula Income Fund Limited's (JSE:DIB) CEO Compensation

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Izak Petersen has played in delivering the impressive results at Dipula Income Fund Limited (JSE:DIB) recently. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 22 February 2023. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Izak Petersen Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Dipula Income Fund Limited has a market capitalization of R3.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as R8.6m for the year to August 2022. That's a fairly small increase of 7.1% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of R5.18m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the South African REITs industry with market capitalizations ranging between R1.8b and R7.2b had a median total CEO compensation of R8.0m. So it looks like Dipula Income Fund compensates Izak Petersen in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Izak Petersen also holds R139m worth of Dipula Income Fund stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary R5.2m R4.9m 60% Other R3.4m R3.2m 40% Total Compensation R8.6m R8.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 49% of total compensation represents salary and 51% is other remuneration. According to our research, Dipula Income Fund has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Dipula Income Fund Limited's Growth Numbers

Dipula Income Fund Limited's funds from operations (FFO) grew 18% over the last one year. In the last year, its revenue is up 2.9%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Dipula Income Fund Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 179%, over three years, would leave most Dipula Income Fund Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Dipula Income Fund (of which 2 can't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

