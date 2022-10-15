We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Korvest Ltd's (ASX:KOV) CEO Compensation

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) recently and CEO Chris Hartwig deserves a mention for their role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 21 October 2022. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Chris Hartwig Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Korvest Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$81m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$621k for the year to June 2022. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. In particular, the salary of AU$343.3k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$321m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$490k. So it looks like Korvest compensates Chris Hartwig in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Chris Hartwig also holds AU$794k worth of Korvest stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$343k AU$332k 55% Other AU$277k AU$305k 45% Total Compensation AU$621k AU$637k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 71% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 29% of the pie. Korvest pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Korvest Ltd's Growth Numbers

Korvest Ltd's earnings per share (EPS) grew 56% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 42%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Korvest Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Korvest Ltd for providing a total return of 165% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in Korvest we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

