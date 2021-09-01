We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Transcat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Compensation

The performance at Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been quite strong recently and CEO Lee Rudow has played a role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 08 September 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Transcat, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Transcat, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$506m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.1m for the year to March 2021. That's a modest increase of 6.3% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$400k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.1m. From this we gather that Lee Rudow is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Lee Rudow directly owns US$11m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$400k US$400k 37% Other US$691k US$627k 63% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$1.0m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 24% of total compensation represents salary and 76% is other remuneration. Transcat is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Transcat, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Transcat, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 16% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 7.4%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Transcat, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 183%, over three years, would leave most Transcat, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Transcat that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

