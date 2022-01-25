'I think she killed my mother-in-law:' Frantic woman describes stabbing scene in 911 call

Massillon police are investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead and two others injured at a home on Lake Trail NE. A 26-year-old woman is in custody.

MASSILLON – "I think she killed my mother-in-law," a frantic caller told a 911 dispatcher Monday as she described the scene of a fatal stabbing. "She's on the floor and there is a blanket on her head."

The woman called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Monday, telling the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center worker that her daughter had attacked the caller's mother-in-law and harmed herself with a knife.

Massillon police are investigating the stabbing that killed one and injured two others at a house in the 1800 block of Lake Trail NE.

Investigators have not released the identity of the three women, or other details about the confrontation.

A 26-year-old woman has been taken into custody. Charges had not been filed in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they found three female victims with stab wounds. Two people were transported to area hospitals by Massillon and Jackson Township paramedics.

Tamara Wilkes, an investigator with the Stark County Coroner's Office, said the deceased victim, who is in her 70s, was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office where a forensic pathologist will perform an autopsy.

Wilkes declined to provide any other information pending the investigation, including how the victim was killed. She did confirm it was a homicide.

'She's got blood all over her'

Police have not provided additional information as they continue their investigation.

Authorities released the 911 call Tuesday. In the call, the victim's daughter-in-law said the suspect had hurt herself with a knife.

"She's got blood all over her," the caller said, adding her daughter was hitting her. "She's trying to take the car."

The caller can be heard screaming at the suspect to leave the car. The caller also can be heard telling neighbors not to let her daughter in the house.

"Leave those people alone," she screamed.

At that point, the suspect ran down the street toward Oak Trail NE. She was not armed, her mother said.

Locking herself inside the home, the caller told the dispatcher that her mother-in-law was breathing but just barely hanging on.

She can be heard telling the victim to keep breathing and an ambulance was on the way.

The caller was not sure how her mother-in-law was injured but said there was blood everywhere.

When the officer arrived, the caller tells him the victim is not breathing.

Any information regarding this incident call the police tip line at 330-830-1734.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon police investigate stabbing on Lake Trail NE