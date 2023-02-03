‘I think they shot my mommy.’ 9-year-old finds her mom’s body, Indiana family says

An Indiana mom was at home with her 9-year-old daughter, mother and nephews when she was shot dead, according to her family members.

Brittany Allen, 33, had gone to answer the door when her daughter heard gunshots from the next room, WXIN reported.

“She went and got the door and the next thing you know the baby said ‘granny I think they shot my mommy,’” grandma Terry Keets-Jordan told the Indianapolis TV station.

They heard four or five gunshots, ran to hide, then heard a car speed away, Allen’s mom told WXIN.

When Allen’s daughter, mom and nephews went to check on her, they “found her lifeless body,” according to a GoFundMe created by a cousin.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to the shooting at about 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

They found a woman inside the northern Indianapolis home who had been shot, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation,” police said in a news release. “There did not appear to be forced entry into the home but it is not clear at this time if the suspect or suspects were familiar to the victim.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed Allen was killed, according to WTHR.

“She was a sweet spirited, God fearing woman who did not deserve this,” cousin Ebonie Walls said in the GoFundMe.

An investigation into her death is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the homicide should contact Detective Daniel Hiatt at 317-327-3475 or Daniel.Hiatt@indy.gov.

