We Think Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Simpson Manufacturing's (NYSE:SSD) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Simpson Manufacturing is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$489m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Simpson Manufacturing has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Simpson Manufacturing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Simpson Manufacturing.

The Trend Of ROCE

Simpson Manufacturing is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 140%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Simpson Manufacturing's ROCE

To sum it up, Simpson Manufacturing has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 103% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Simpson Manufacturing (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

