We Think Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Skellerup Holdings' (NZSE:SKL) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Skellerup Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = NZ$59m ÷ (NZ$305m - NZ$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Skellerup Holdings has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Skellerup Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Skellerup Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Skellerup Holdings is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 23%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 32% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Skellerup Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 369% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Skellerup Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Skellerup Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Skellerup Holdings that you might be interested in.

