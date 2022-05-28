We Think Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Smartsheet Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In January 2022, Smartsheet had US$449m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$21m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from January 2022. Notably, however, analysts think that Smartsheet will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Smartsheet Growing?

We reckon the fact that Smartsheet managed to shrink its cash burn by 24% over the last year is rather encouraging. And considering that its operating revenue gained 43% during that period, that's great to see. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Smartsheet Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Smartsheet seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$4.8b, Smartsheet's US$21m in cash burn equates to about 0.4% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Smartsheet's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Smartsheet's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. On another note, Smartsheet has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

