We Think Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes (EPA:FCMC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes (EPA:FCMC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes had €849.0k of debt, at April 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have €26.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €25.6m.

A Look At Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes had liabilities of €54.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €68.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €26.5m in cash and €23.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €72.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes has a market capitalization of €285.5m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes has increased its EBIT by 6.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes recorded free cash flow of 42% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.