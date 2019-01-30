Is Be Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A.’s (BIT:BET) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we’ll evaluate Be Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A. (BIT:BET) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Be Think Solve Execute:

0.13 = €11m ÷ (€142m – €47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Be Think Solve Execute has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Be Think Solve Execute Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Be Think Solve Execute’s ROCE is around the 14% average reported by the IT industry. Independently of how Be Think Solve Execute compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Be Think Solve Execute currently has an ROCE of 13%, compared to its ROCE of 10% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Be Think Solve Execute.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Be Think Solve Execute’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Be Think Solve Execute has total assets of €142m and current liabilities of €47m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 33% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Be Think Solve Execute’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Be Think Solve Execute’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.