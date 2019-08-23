We Think Somfy (EPA:SO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Somfy SA (EPA:SO) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Somfy's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Somfy had debt of €32.3m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €110.4m over a year. However, it does have €259.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €227.5m.

A Look At Somfy's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Somfy had liabilities of €223.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of €66.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €259.8m as well as receivables valued at €201.7m due within 12 months. So it can boast €171.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Somfy has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Somfy has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

While Somfy doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Somfy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Somfy may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Somfy recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Somfy has €228m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So is Somfy's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all.