We Think Sonata Software (NSE:SONATSOFTW) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Sonata Software Limited (NSE:SONATSOFTW) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Sonata Software's Debt?

As you can see below, Sonata Software had ₹156.2m of debt at March 2019, down from ₹337.3m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has ₹3.25b in cash, leading to a ₹3.09b net cash position.

A Look At Sonata Software's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sonata Software had liabilities of ₹7.16b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹435.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹3.25b and ₹8.76b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has ₹4.41b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Sonata Software could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Sonata Software boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Sonata Software has boosted its EBIT by 48%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sonata Software can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Sonata Software has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Sonata Software produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Sonata Software has ₹3.1b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 48% over the last year. So we don't think Sonata Software's use of debt is risky. Another factor that would give us confidence in Sonata Software would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.