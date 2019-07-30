We Think South32 (ASX:S32) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, South32 Limited (ASX:S32) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is South32's Debt?

As you can see below, South32 had US$887.0m of debt at December 2018, down from US$1.06b a year prior. However, it does have US$1.57b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$678.0m.

How Strong Is South32's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that South32 had liabilities of US$1.57b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.73b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.57b and US$761.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.97b.

Given South32 has a humongous market capitalization of US$10.8b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, South32 boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, South32 grew its EBIT by 9.1% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine South32's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. South32 may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, South32 actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although South32's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$678m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.9b, being 126% of its EBIT. So we don't think South32's use of debt is risky.