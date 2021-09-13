We Think Sovereign Cloud Holdings (ASX:SOV) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Sovereign Cloud Holdings (ASX:SOV) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Sovereign Cloud Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2021, Sovereign Cloud Holdings had AU$14m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$8.8m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of June 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Sovereign Cloud Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Sovereign Cloud Holdings has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$2.5m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 26%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Sovereign Cloud Holdings is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Easily Can Sovereign Cloud Holdings Raise Cash?

While Sovereign Cloud Holdings does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings has a market capitalisation of AU$61m and burnt through AU$8.8m last year, which is 14% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Sovereign Cloud Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Sovereign Cloud Holdings' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sovereign Cloud Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

