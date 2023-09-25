What do you think the speed should be on Eagle Road? Take our poll

Meridian’s mayor and City Council members want the Idaho Transportation Department to lower the speed limit and address other safety concerns on Eagle Road / Idaho 55.

So far, IDT has said no to their requests, as reported in the Idaho Statesman. Instead, the agency is offering to add speed-feedback signs that show digitized displays of speeds as cars pass; and “watch for stopped traffic” signs that would flash during peak travel hours.

The city’s request came after several fatalities on one of Ada County’s busiest roadways.

Council Member John Overton said, “... I think the only way to do that is to not put up temporary signs, not put up another sign that people have got to watch depending on the time of the day but to simply make this a 45-mile-an-hour road.”

