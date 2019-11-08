What We Think Of Sportscene Group Inc.’s (CVE:SPS.A) Investment Potential

Today we are going to look at Sportscene Group Inc. (CVE:SPS.A) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sportscene Group:

0.068 = CA$4.4m ÷ (CA$83m - CA$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

Therefore, Sportscene Group has an ROCE of 6.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sportscene Group

Does Sportscene Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Sportscene Group's ROCE appears to be around the 7.8% average of the Hospitality industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Sportscene Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Sportscene Group delivered an ROCE of 6.8%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Sportscene Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

TSXV:SPS.A Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Sportscene Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Sportscene Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sportscene Group has total liabilities of CA$19m and total assets of CA$83m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.