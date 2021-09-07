We Think SRJ Technologies Group (ASX:SRJ) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether SRJ Technologies Group (ASX:SRJ) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is SRJ Technologies Group's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2020, SRJ Technologies Group had cash of UK£4.0m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was UK£3.2m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2020 it had roughly 15 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is SRJ Technologies Group's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that SRJ Technologies Group has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced UK£197k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 102%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can SRJ Technologies Group Raise More Cash Easily?

While SRJ Technologies Group does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

SRJ Technologies Group has a market capitalisation of UK£17m and burnt through UK£3.2m last year, which is 19% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is SRJ Technologies Group's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought SRJ Technologies Group's cash runway was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the SRJ Technologies Group's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for SRJ Technologies Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Of course SRJ Technologies Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

