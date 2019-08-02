We Think Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Stabilis Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Stabilis Energy's Debt?

As you can see below, Stabilis Energy had US$15.6m of debt at March 2019, down from US$61.0m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$1.93m in cash leading to net debt of about US$13.7m.

How Strong Is Stabilis Energy's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Stabilis Energy had liabilities of US$13.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$9.53m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.93m and US$7.15m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$13.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Stabilis Energy shares are worth a total of US$72.6m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Stabilis Energy's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Stabilis Energy reported revenue of US$40m, which is a gain of 64%. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Stabilis Energy managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$6.1m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$1.5m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. For riskier companies like Stabilis Energy I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.