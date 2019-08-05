We Think Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Stock Spirits Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Stock Spirits Group had €100.8m of debt, an increase on €88.7m, over one year. However, it does have €75.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €25.1m.

A Look At Stock Spirits Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Stock Spirits Group had liabilities of €143.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €153.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €75.7m in cash and €119.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €100.8m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Stock Spirits Group is worth €498.2m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Stock Spirits Group's net debt is only 0.53 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 19.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Stock Spirits Group's EBIT dived 12%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Stock Spirits Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Stock Spirits Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.