spawns / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Biden Administration continues to offer relief for federal student loan debt.

Last week, President Biden announced that some borrowers would be excused of up to $10,000 in debt. Others could get a $20,000 forgiveness.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

In announcing the move, the administration said it is “providing families breathing room as they prepare to start re-paying loans after the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.”

Under the plan, borrowers earning less than $125,000 (or $250,000 if married) may receive up to $10,000 in debt relief. Pell Grant recipients could receive up to $20,000.

According to Forbes, this move could eliminate debt for about 13 million people.

The moratorium on loan repayment also was extended to Dec. 31.

The Biden administration previously had said it will cancel federal student loan debts of about 200,000 borrowers who claimed to be defrauded by their schools. More than $6 billion in student loan debt reportedly could be erased in this case.

Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll