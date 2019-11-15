We Think Suominen Oyj (HEL:SUY1V) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Suominen Oyj (HEL:SUY1V) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Suominen Oyj Carry?

As you can see below, Suominen Oyj had €95.4m of debt, at September 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had €34.7m in cash, and so its net debt is €60.7m.

How Healthy Is Suominen Oyj's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Suominen Oyj had liabilities of €78.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €108.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €34.7m and €62.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €89.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €137.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Suominen Oyj's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Even though Suominen Oyj's debt is only 2.1, its interest cover is really very low at 1.9. The main reason for this is that it has such high depreciation and amortisation. These charges may be non-cash, so they could be excluded when it comes to paying down debt. But the accounting charges are there for a reason -- some assets are seen to be losing value. In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. It is well worth noting that Suominen Oyj's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 43% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Suominen Oyj's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.