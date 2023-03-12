We Think Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Sweetgreen Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Sweetgreen last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$332m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$145m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 2.3 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Sweetgreen Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Sweetgreen trimmed its cash burn by 7.4% over the last twelve months. On top of that, operating revenue was up 38%, making for a heartening combination It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Sweetgreen Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Sweetgreen has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$788m, Sweetgreen's US$145m in cash burn equates to about 18% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Sweetgreen's Cash Burn A Worry?

Sweetgreen appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. One the one hand we have its solid cash runway, while on the other it can also boast very strong revenue growth. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Sweetgreen's situation. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sweetgreen that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

