We Think I.T (HKG:999) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that I.T Limited (HKG:999) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is I.T's Net Debt?

As you can see below, I.T had HK$1.16b of debt at February 2019, down from HK$1.41b a year prior. But it also has HK$1.77b in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$612.0m net cash.

How Strong Is I.T's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that I.T had liabilities of HK$1.74b falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$729.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$1.77b in cash and HK$434.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$258.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, I.T has a market capitalization of HK$3.31b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, I.T also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

While I.T doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if I.T can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While I.T has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, I.T's free cash flow amounted to 35% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about I.T's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of HK$612m. So we are not troubled with I.T's debt use. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check I.T's dividend history, without delay!