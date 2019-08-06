We Think TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does TechTarget Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TechTarget had debt of US$24.6m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from US$29.8m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$38.9m in cash, so it actually has US$14.2m net cash.

How Healthy Is TechTarget's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TechTarget had liabilities of US$14.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$52.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$38.9m as well as receivables valued at US$25.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.39m.

This state of affairs indicates that TechTarget's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$592.2m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, TechTarget boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that TechTarget has boosted its EBIT by 40%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TechTarget can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While TechTarget has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, TechTarget actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.